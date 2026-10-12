One day late last week, there were news trucks and social media influencers all doing news stories out in front of a massage parlor in a Mays Landing shopping center.

Just days hours earlier, police made their second round of arrests for prostitution for employees of Waterfall Massage in Mays Landing.

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Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

Prostitution Arrests in Mays Landing, New Jersey

In the normally family-friendly Mays Landing, a prostitution bust took place last week at Waterfall Massage in the Festival Marketplace, off the Black Horse Pike.

For the second time in 2026, prostitution related charges were made at the business. (Details here.)

Township of Hamilton Police had this to say about the latest arrests: "Despite the previous enforcement action, and our attempts to work with county and state agencies during the investigations, the property has once again become the subject of a criminal inquiry involving alleged prostitution-related activity."

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Warning About Waterfall Massage Posted in 2023

Back in 2023, there was a Yelp review that warned of the activity taking place at the location: "DO NOT PATRONIZE THIS ESTABLISHMENT UNLESS YOU ARE A MAN ....YOU WILL NOT FEEL WANTED. BTW THE LADY WAS DRESSED TO BE SEEN BY MEN ONLY...DEFINITELY ONE OF THOSE SPOTS. DO NOT LET YOUR HUSBAND GO IT IS DEFINITELY THE SPOT."

Ah, yes, "Don't let your husband go." Definitely a warning.

The business' website certainly has some descriptions that make one think some "extra" services might just be offered:

"Embark on a journey of masculine tranquility..."

"Experience the art of relaxation with the fluid strokes of a Swedish massage."

"Revel in the extra touches crafted for the modern man...."

We actually took their description of services, shared it with ChatGPT and asked it if this sounded like it could mean prostitution. Here's what ChatGPT said:

"Yes, this description could be hinting at sexual services, potentially including prostitution, but it is not enough to conclude that this business offers them. The wording contains several elements that could be interpreted as suggestive, particularly when taken together."

Bottom line, there were some warning signs.

Important Note: "The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."



26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman