Authorities in Bridgeton are asking for help from the public as they search for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a man with serious head injures.

The accident, according to the Bridgeton Police Department, happened around 1:45 AM on Friday, June 24th, at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue.

Arriving officers at the scene found a man lying in the road after being hit by a car.

Police say that car, described as a late-model Chevy Equinox that did not have a front license plate, was travelling southbound on North Pearl Street and while it was turning left onto Irving, the driver struck the pedestrian and fled from the scene.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department (856) 451-0033. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department's bpd.tips website.

