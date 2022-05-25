Man Threatened Wildwood Security Guard With Knife
Wildwood Police arrested an 18-year-old man early Monday morning for threatening a motel security guard with a kitchen knife.
In a Facebook post, Wildwood Police say they responded to a call on the 200 east block of Spicer Avenue at about midnight Monday, May 23.
Police were told a man was involved in an altercation with a knife at a multi-unit motel complex, which was hosting a high school after-prom event.
Police met with the building's manager/security guard who gave them a description of the man with the knife.
Soon after, police saw a man matching the description of the man who had threatened the security guard.
The man was identified as Lamar Davis, an 18-Year-old, from Old Bridge, NJ.
During the course of the investigation, Davis was identified as the individual who threatened the motel manager/security guard with the knife. Additionally, during the contact with Davis, a large framed kitchen-style knife with a six-inch blade was recovered, in close proximity to the interaction.
Davis was charged with various weapons offenses and is being held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility