When will they learn? You can't run from police?

Absecon Police say they stopped a man for improperly crossing a highway, and it resulted in the man fleeing, but they caught him and took him into custody.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Traffic detail work in Absecon

Absecon Police say they were working a traffic detail on Route 30 when they stopped the man. He provided some false information to officers, in an attempt to avoid receiving a ticket.

When police confronted the man about the false information, he ran away, and officers gave chase.

Along the way, the suspect threw a gun's magazine aside and continued to run. He was quickly caught and taken into custody. Police were able to recover a handgun.

Get our free mobile app

Williamstown man charged

Absecon Police have identified the man as Gregory J. Ganski III, 24, of Williamstown.

Once his identity was confirmed, police discovered multiple outstanding warrants.

During the pursuit, one police officer "sustained a significant injury that required hospitalization." That officer has not been identified.

Police say Ganski was taken to the Atlantic County Jail, where he faces several charges.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...