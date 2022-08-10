Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan.

During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.

Taking a break from her setlist, Morris, 32, had an opportunity to meet with Lily, an adorable fan from New York. The young girl, who is visually impaired, had been singing along to all of Morris’ hits from her place in the audience outside of Rockefeller Plaza.

"There's a little girl in the front row singing all your songs," host Savannah Guthrie informed Morris before guiding the country singer to the fan. "Lily is blind, but boy, can she hear you."

When Morris and Lily finally came face to face, it was clear both parties were beyond thrilled to meet each other. They held hands throughout their entire conversation, and Morris asked Lily about a gift she had given her earlier in the day.

“I signed your guitar pick, right?” Morris asked the excited fan.

“Thank you so much for the guitar pick!” Lily said enthusiastically.

During their sweet interaction, which was captured and shared to Morris’ Instagram page, Lily also inquired about the hitmaker’s two-year-old son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, whom she shares with her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

“What is Hayes’ favorite song of yours, and how is he doing?” Lily asked.

“He’s good! I think he is home watching right now,” Morris said before revealing that her son prefers to listen to “Hummingbird.”

“It’s about him, and he’s on it. He is a feature on it,” Morris added of the song that she penned on the day she found out she was pregnant with Hayes.

After chatting with Lily, Morris requested to take a photo with her, which likely put the cherry on top of an already incredible day for her.

A few days after her Today appearance, Morris admitted to Taste of Country Nights that those kinds of fan interactions have a bigger, more emotional impact on her now that she's a parent.

"And she asked about Hayes, so I was really trying to keep it together -- because I had to go back up and perform," the singer remembered, adding that meeting Lily was a major highlight of her appearance on the show.

"She was so sweet and made my whole morning, and I hope I did the same for her," the singer added. "It was such a sweet, genuine moment."

While visiting the Today show, Morris also opened up about various topics, including her journey in country music, musical inspirations, motherhood, songwriting and more. Morris is currently on her 2002 Humble Quest tour, named after her current album of the same name. The trek, which has her son in tow, runs through Dec. 2.