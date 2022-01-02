Maren Morris Teases Something New for 2022 on Social Media [Watch]

2022 is shaping up to be a busy year in the world of country music. Many artists are planning tours and new albums, and it appears that Maren Morris is throwing her hat into the ring. The "My Church" singer posted a video on Instagram on Dec. 23, teasing fans that something new is coming in 2022.

The eight-second clip shows the rear end of an older car with a retro California license plate that reads, "Go." A snippet of a song plays over the video as a woman — most likely Morris — walks across the shot to the passenger side of the car. The screen then fades to black before displaying "2022" on the screen.

The caption reads "Pedal down, 2022."

Aside from releasing a duet with her husband, Ryan Hurd, titled "Chasing After You," Morris has remained fairly quiet over the last year. Her most recent album, Girl, came out in 2019, with plans to take the record on the road in 2020 on the RSVP Tour. Morris pushed the tour to 2021 due to the pandemic before canceling it altogether in December of 2020. At the time, she assured fans that they would be reunited soon and that she would be working on her third album in the meantime.

Although cryptic, Morris' new post could be a sign that her album will arrive in the new year. Perhaps "Pedal down" is a song title, or maybe it's a battle cry for going into 2022 at full steam. The word "Go" on the license plate could be another Easter egg revealing a song or album title. One thing is for sure, though: fans are anxious to see what the artist has up her sleeve, as they flooded the comments with excitement.

Should Morris release a new album and take it out on the road in the coming months, chances are she'll have a little companion tagging along. Morris and Hurd welcomed a baby boy, Hayes, in March of 2020. It's not uncommon for artists to take their families on tour, so don't be surprised if we see him dancing around while his mommy does a soundcheck.