One of the area most notable baseball programs, the Margate Hurricanes are back playing baseball.

After a one-year hiatus, Margate is set to join the new South Jersey South Shore Baseball League (SJSSBL), that is entering its third season as the 12th team.

Margate, which was a fixture on the now defunct Atlantic County Baseball League (ACBL), did not play last season after facing Hammonton for 18 games during the final ACBL season in 2021.

When Hammonton joined the SJSSBL for the 2022 season, Margate folded its team, at least for the season.

Now they are back.

Margate, long an ACBL power, will be managed by Jason Law.

They will now join the new league that has been a success during its first two seasons. The South Jersey Surf are the leagues two-time defending champions, with manage Jeff Ball leading them the first two years.

In addition to Margate and the Surf, there are teams in Northfield, Somers Point, Ventnor, Hammonton, Ocean City, Absecon, Egg Harbor Twp, Egg Harbor City, Galloway and Buena.

The league is a wooden bat league that allows high school kids, currentl college players and recently graduated players a chance to continue their baseball careers. The league runs from late May thru July with playoffs, an all-star game, home run derby and teams are required to run clinics to give back to their local communities.

The league has given local players a chance to get more exposure, with games being aired on BFA Productions YouTube channel.

Margate plays its home games at the Jerome ave complex.