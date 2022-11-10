Margate Police Ask for Help Identifying Man Who May Be in Crisis
UPDATE: According to police, "THE MALE'S FAMILY WAS LOCATED AND HE IS NOW SAFE. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE."
Margate City Police are asking for some help identifying the man pictured here.
Police fear the man may be in trouble and in some sort of crisis situation. They say the man "refused or is unable to engage with officers and citizens who have tried to help."
The man, according to police, has been wandering the streets of the Margate area for hours, and people are concerned he may be in need of help.
If you can assist officers, you're urged to call Margate Police at 609-822-1151.
SOURCE: Margate Police Department.
