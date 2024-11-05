Marine Mammal Stranding Center Warns NJ To Leave Seals Alone

If you’re wandering along the sand and happen to spot a seal, that’s a pretty awesome experience, wouldn't you say? But sometimes, seals might not be feeling their best. Here’s how to tell if a seal is in distress.

First off, you should know that it's the time of year that they tend to take rests and breaks along the Jersey Coastline. The folks at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center based in Brigantine have reminded the public to keep their distance.

Seals are some of the most common animals you'll encounter on New Jersey's beaches during the fall season. You should always steer clear of them as best you can. Whatever you do, don't let your pets get to close. Seals don't take kindly to dogs and may feel threatened. Believe it or not, a seal that feels like it needs to defend to itself would not be afraid to do so against a dog that was just feeling curious.

Signs A Seal Is In Distress On NJ Beaches

If you see a seal flapping around and flashing its teeth at you, it is NOT happy. That's a sign you're much too close. If you spot a seal dash back into the water, it doesn't feel safe around you. Something as small as a seal keeping eye contact with you should be enough of a warning. It means the seal is watching you closely to see what you do next in an effort to judge the situation for themselves.

If you suspect a seal is in trouble, don’t approach it. Instead, keep your distance, and report your sighting to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center at (609) 266-0538. They’ll know exactly what to do! Remember, seals are wild animals, so let’s help keep them safe! Happy beaching!

