An Ocean County man is facing charges after police say he failed to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 55-year-old Mark Brayman of Bayville, "moved from his address in Berkeley Township to Toms River without registering or notifying any law enforcement agencies."

On Monday, Brayman was taken into custody without incident by officers of the Toms River Township Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Megan’s Law Unit.

Brayman was previously convicted in 1986 in Rhode Island for third degree sexual assault against a 15-year-old female acquaintance. He was also convicted in North Carolina in 1999 for intercourse by force and against the victim's will for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old household member.

Since 1994, Megan’s Law requires certain offenders to register with their local police departments whenever they move and/or change their residential address or place of employment. Failure to comply with this obligation is a crime of the third degree.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information regarding this case or others violating Megan’s Law to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027. Information may be provided anonymously.

For further information, visit the New Jersey State Police Sex Offender Internet Registry.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

