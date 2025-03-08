118 MPH: Juvenile charged in horrific double fatal crash in Ocean County, NJ
A juvenile without a valid driver's license has been arrested following a horrific, high-speed double fatal crash in Ocean County Friday night.
- Cops say at one point, the driver hit 118 MPH in a 35 MPH zone
- Two innocent people were killed
- Two others are in critical condition
- The juvenile was not hurt
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says that unnamed juvenile is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated manslaughter
- Four counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury while eluding
- Two counts of death by auto
- Two counts of causing death while driving unlicensed
- Two counts of causing injury while driving unlicensed
- Two counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life
- Eluding
- Four counts of assault by auto
Lives shattered in less than 15 minutes
Authorities say at about 10:45 Friday night, March 7th, officers with the Toms River Township Police Department saw a white BMW traveling eastbound over the Mathis Bridge at a high rate of speed.
Officers attempted to stop that car on Route 35 but a pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
A short time later, Seaside Heights officers saw the same BMW going southbound on Route 35 at approximately 118 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.
The BMW was then seen speeding westbound on Route 37; officers followed the vehicle from a distance but did not pursue it for safety reasons.
At about 10:58, the BMW crashed into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Routes 37 and 166 in Toms River.
2 killed, 4 hurt
Officers attempted to render aid at the crash site but the driver and a front seat passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead. Two backseat passengers were severely injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of their injuries. They were both last reported to be in critical condition.
The driver of the BMW was not hurt.
Two passengers in the BMW were taken to area hospitals. They were both treated for their injuries and released.
After being arrested, the juvenile was processed at Toms River Township Police Headquarters and is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officials have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan