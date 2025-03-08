A juvenile without a valid driver's license has been arrested following a horrific, high-speed double fatal crash in Ocean County Friday night.

Cops say at one point, the driver hit 118 MPH in a 35 MPH zone

Two innocent people were killed

Two others are in critical condition

The juvenile was not hurt

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says that unnamed juvenile is facing the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated manslaughter

Four counts of aggravated assault causing bodily injury while eluding

Two counts of death by auto

Two counts of causing death while driving unlicensed

Two counts of causing injury while driving unlicensed

Two counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life

Eluding

Four counts of assault by auto

Lives shattered in less than 15 minutes

Authorities say at about 10:45 Friday night, March 7th, officers with the Toms River Township Police Department saw a white BMW traveling eastbound over the Mathis Bridge at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop that car on Route 35 but a pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.

A short time later, Seaside Heights officers saw the same BMW going southbound on Route 35 at approximately 118 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

The BMW was then seen speeding westbound on Route 37; officers followed the vehicle from a distance but did not pursue it for safety reasons.

At about 10:58, the BMW crashed into a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Routes 37 and 166 in Toms River.

2 killed, 4 hurt at Routes 37 and 166 in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps 2 killed, 4 hurt at Routes 37 and 166 in Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

2 killed, 4 hurt

Officers attempted to render aid at the crash site but the driver and a front seat passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead. Two backseat passengers were severely injured and taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of their injuries. They were both last reported to be in critical condition.

The driver of the BMW was not hurt.

Two passengers in the BMW were taken to area hospitals. They were both treated for their injuries and released.

After being arrested, the juvenile was processed at Toms River Township Police Headquarters and is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials have not released the names of any of the people involved in the crash.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.