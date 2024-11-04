Mays Landing Man Arrested For Self-Love Display on Linwood Bike Path
Oy.
A not-so-community-friendly occurrence on the Linwood Bike Path Sunday morning.
Man arrested for lewd behavior in Linwood
Linwood Police Department responded to complaints about a man "doing some extra-curricular activities" on the Bike Path Sunday morning.
Police investigated the area just after 8:30 am and arrested a 32-year-old man from Mays Landing.
The man - who police have not identified, was reportedly committing a "lewd and indecent act in plain view of the public." This happened on a bench along the path, near Seaview Avenue.
He was arrested and charged with 4th-degree lewdness. After processing, he was released pending a court appearance.
Police have released no other information.
The public is reminded that all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SOURCE: Linwood Police Department
