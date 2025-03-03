If you were trying to win the lottery in South Jersey last week, you apparently had to buy a ticket at a supermarket in Atlantic County.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery have announced that 10 winning lottery tickets worth at least $10,000 were sold last week, either through numbers games or scratch-off tickets.

Those winning tickets and jackpots were sold at the following locations:

February 24th - $22,008 with Pick 6 - R&K Gas on Route 322 in Swedesboro, Gloucester County

R&K Gas in Swedesboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps R&K Gas in Swedesboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

February 24th - $50,000 with Powerball - Kenvil Liquor on Route 46 in Kenvil, Morris County

February 25th - $10,000 with Mega Millions - Acme on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, Atlantic County

JM for TSM JM for TSM loading...

February 26th - $50,000 with Powerball - The Fresh Grocer on Pompton Ave. in Cedar Grove, Essex County

February 26th - $25,000 with Crossword Bonanza - Hub Liquor Store on Broad St. in Trenton

Hub Liquor Store in Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Hub Liquor Store in Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

February 26th - $20,000 with $20,000 Loaded - Quick Chek on Leesville Rd. in Jackson, Ocean County

February 26th - $10,000 with 200X Cash Blitz - Ted's Market on Kennedy Blvd. in Manville, Somerset County

February 27th - $25,000 with Crossword Bonanza - 7-11 on Route 34 in South Amboy

7-11 in South Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps 7-11 in South Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

February 28th - $10,000 with 200X Cash Blitz - Lukoil on McCarter Hwy. in Newark

February 28th - $10,000 with 200X Cash Blitz - Quick Mart on Livingston Ave. in Livingston, Essex County