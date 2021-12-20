You can't forget about the puppies at Christmas!

I don't know about you, but my dog is like my child. People with kids always hate when I say that, but it's true. Since I don't have kids yet, my doggo is my fur child. It is what it is. I love my pup like she's my own. Weird? Probably. You can bet good money on the fact that she'll be spoiled this Christmas, though, that's for sure.

I recently found out that you can get your fur baby some homemade treats made right here in South Jersey! Does your doggo enjoy peanut butter and pumpkin? Dumb question, right? What dog doesn't?

I've discovered that someone in Mays Landing actually makes homemade peanut butter and pumpkin dog treats that are available for purchase. If you're like me and love to spoil your little furry bundle of joy and haven't already went to town on some Christmas goodies yet, this might be a good option for you.

According to a Facebook post, a South Jersey woman named Rachel Tonon makes homemade dog treats and even donates some of proceeds. She includes eight dog treats in a bag and one dollar of the proceeds from each bag sold is donated to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Bags of eight are sold for five dollars a pop. She's currently still accepting orders, but it'd be smart to place yours sooner rather than later. Rachel has set the holiday order deadline for December 22nd.

The holiday's coming up quick!

For more information regarding the homemade holiday dog treats, click HERE.

Source: Facebook

