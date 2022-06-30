Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Mays Landing has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the city last month.

23-year-old Jerome Ford was taken into custody on Wednesday in Sicklerville and he is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, on the morning of May 13th, officers responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

Cops at the scene located evidence of gunfire but initially did not locate a victim. Moments later, officers were notified that two male shooting victims, 30 and 31 years old and both from Atlantic City, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the ACPD Violent Crimes Unit identified Ford as the shooting suspect.

Ford was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

