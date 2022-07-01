Mays Landing, NJ, Man Killed in Car-motorcycle Crash in Egg Harbor Twp.
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Mays Landing was killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle Wednesday evening.
According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 on the Black Horse Pike at Spencer Avenue.
Police say a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle being driven by 28-year-old Michael Dimodica of Mays Landing was headed westbound on the Black Horse Pike when he failed to yield to a red light at the intersection of Delancy Ave. and the Pike.
A 2017 Hyundai Sonata being driven by Bernadette Cassel was making a u-turn at the Spencer Ave. intersection when Dimodica struck the rear of her car.
The impact caused Dimodica to be ejected from the motorcycle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say traffic was detoured from the area for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.