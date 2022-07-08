Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Mays Landing has been sentenced to five years in state prison on a luring charge.

27-year-old Richard Hoffman was sentenced on Friday after previously pleading guilty in connection to a series of events that occurred in Toms River nearly four years ago.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Hoffman, who was a firefighter and college student at the time, was arrested on September 5, 2018, as part of "Operation Open House," an undercover operation that targeted men who were using social media apps to attempt to lure children for sexual activity.

Hoffman, who believed he was chatting with a fourteen year-old female, arranged to meet the female at a residence in Toms River for purposes of engaging in sexual activity. In reality, Hoffman was chatting with an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

On September 5, 2018, Hoffman arrived at that prearranged location and was taken into custody.

He pleaded guilty this past February.

In addition to the prison term, Hoffman must register as a Megan's Law offender and he will be under parole supervision for life.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children