Mays Landing, NJ Student With Gun Magazine & Bullets

A student from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey brought a loaded gun magazine to a school sponsored function.

This is confirmed in a “Dear Students, Parents and Guardians” email written by Oakcrest High School Principal Mike McGhee and Superintendent James Reina, on June 13, 2022.

The email confirms that the gun magazine and bullets were in the unnamed student’s book bag, but, that no gun was present.

The email begins:

We are writing to inform you of a school security event that took place this afternoon off campus, at a school sponsored event. Our Oakcrest Senior students were attending Lake Day at the Egg Harbor City Lake.

At the conclusion of the day, as students were boarding the school buses to return to Oakcrest, two students reported to our School Resource Officer that while another student was boarding the bus a magazine for a handgun and bullets had fallen out of the students book bag.

Later in the email, the two administrators emphasized that no firearm was present.

Each of the school administrators email addresses are included in the communication and they have invited any students, parents and guardians with any questions to reach out to them.

McGhee and Reina also stressed that they recognize the magnitude of an event such as this.

They conclude by saying that with the information they have on hand, they have no reason to believe that there was any additional danger to the staff and students.

Outside of their joint email, neither school administrator has publicly commented further about this school incident.

Further disposition regarding potential action that may be taken by various legal controlling authorities is unknown at this time.

