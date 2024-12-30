It will be sometime after the year 2060 when a man from Maryland could be released from prison for sexually assaulting a young child.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says 34-year-old Kevin Williams, of Clinton, MD, has been sentenced to 41 years behind bars in New Jersey on the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

4 counts of second-degree sexual assault

According to authorities, the assaults occurred several years ago on multiple occasions. Williams was taken into custody in December 2020 by the Maryland State Police. Additional details are being withheld in an attempt to protect the identity of the victim.

Bradshaw said in a statement that was posted to Facebook, "The victim in this case endured abuse that continues to traumatize her to this day. We admire the strength and determination she displayed during the prosecution, and hope the justice that was brought on her behalf is meaningful as she pursues a happy, fulfilling life."

Kevin Williams of Clinton MD - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva Kevin Williams of Clinton MD - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

He must serve 38 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims Unit, prosecuted Williams.