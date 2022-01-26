Officials in Middle Township say a police officer who was investigating a crash on Route 47 Wednesday night suffered minor injuries after a driver who was under the influence crashed into his police vehicle.

The accident happened around 10 PM in Rio Grande.

Police say,

Kelly Francisco (48 years old) of Rio Grande was traveling south on Route 47 in a Hyundai Santa Fe, when the vehicle left the lane of travel and struck a stationary patrol vehicle. [The] patrol vehicle had its’ emergency lights activated on the south shoulder of the road attending to a motorist needing assistance.

Get our free mobile app

The force of the collision, according to police, caused the patrol vehicle to crash into the disabled vehicle, causing major damage to the police cruiser.

Patrolman Paul Damiano had just returned to the driver seat in his patrol vehicle after providing assistance to the occupants of the vehicle when the collision occurred.

Damiano was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, as was Francisco.

Francisco was arrested for driving while under the influence and issued eight motor vehicle summonses.

The occupants of the disabled vehicle that the officer was attending to did not report any injuries.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey