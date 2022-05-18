Have you see Paige Thompson?

That's the question that the Middle Township Police Department is asking the public as they search for a missing teenager.

Thompson, 17-years-old, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, May 17th. Her family last heard from her on that day at about 9:45 PM.

Description

She is described as 5’ 4” tall, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be in the company of an unknown man.

What to do

Anyone with information regarding Paige Thompson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at (609) 465-8700.

Another missing person

Meanwhile, police in Atlantic County are searching for missing 19-year-old Rosanell “Rose” Alvarado of Minotola. She hasn't been seen since Tuesday. Click here for more information about that case.

