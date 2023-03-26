Millville Native Mike Trout Teases Upcoming South Jersey Project
Something is happening in South Jersey that has Mike Trout excited.
Even his son Beckham is excited, captured on video giving a jubilant "Yeah!"
In case you are unaware, Mike Trout has been the greatest baseball player over the last several years, and he's a native of South Jersey. A Millville High School graduate.
Trout just finished participating in the World Baseball Classic as a member (and the captain) of Team USA. They finished as the runner-up to Japan.
Since being drafted, Mike has played for the Los Angeles Angels. His team's 2023 season is about to start.
So, what's the project?
At first, I thought maybe Baby #2 is on the way. Then I thought, no, this has a different ring to it. It does sound like it's South Jersey targeted, and Mike and family spend at least half the year in California.
I can tell you what it's not. It's not what these people are hoping for on Twitter:
- "You're requesting a trade to Philly?"
- "Joining the Phillies? Please?"
I think we'll just have to wait and see!
Mike Trout and the Angels begin their season Thursday night at Oakland.