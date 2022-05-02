For the past seven seasons, Dennis Thomas has patrolled the sidelines as Millville high school's head football coach. However, the Thunderbolts will need a new leader for the upcoming season.

Millville will be seeking a new head coach for the 2022 season after Thomas stepped down after seven successful seasons to pursue a coaching job at the collegiate level, the school announced Friday.

Thomas took over a proud program that had not won a state title since 1975, but leaves the school with two state titles, in 2016 and 2011 and a 52-24 record.

He has placed various Thunderbolts into college and leaves a very talented Millville team that went 12-1 last season and has some Division I talent returning and a high profile schedule.

He left his alma mater, Salem, to take over the Millville program, played college football at Rutgers University and spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.