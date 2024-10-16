A Millville man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Cumberland County late last week.

Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton, NJ, killed

Bridgeton Police say at about 3:30 Friday morning, October 11th, they were called to E. Commerce St. between Laurel St. and Mayor Aitken Drive for reports of a disturbance.

At the scene, cops found 59-year-old Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton behind a building suffering from several stab wounds. Officers immediately attempted live-saving efforts until EMTs arrived, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Cornell Becton of Millville, NJ, charged

Bridgeton Police now say 37-year-old Cornell Becton has been charged with homicide and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection to the stabbing.

A man was fatally stabbed along East Commerce Street in downtown Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps A man was fatally stabbed along East Commerce Street in downtown Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Becton is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Help Bridgeton Police

Anyone with information on this case can contact Det. Veronica Cappoli at (856) 451-0033.

Cold cases: Unsolved murders in Cumberland County, NJ, from past summers Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman