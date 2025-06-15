One person is dead, and a homicide investigation is underway in Millville.

An announcement of the news was released Sunday afternoon.

20-year-old shot and killed

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has announced that a 20-year-old MIllville man was killed late Saturday morning.

Officials say Millville Police are investigating a homicide that happened just after 11am Saturday. Police say Roshaud Rhett was found with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Maurice Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office has not revealed if a suspect is in custody, they only say a homicide investigation is underway.

Witnesses wanted

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information on the case to come forward Tips can be made anonymous here.

SOURCE: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office

