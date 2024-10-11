Authorities in Cumberland County continue to investigate a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.

Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton, NJ, killed

Bridgeton Police say at about 3:30 AM, they were called to E. Commerce St. between Laurel St. and Mayor Aitken Drive for reports of a disturbance.

At the scene, cops found 59-year-old Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton behind a building suffering from several stab wounds. Officers immediately attempted live-saving efforts until EMTs arrived, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bridgeton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

A man was fatally stabbed along East Commerce Street in downtown Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps A man was fatally stabbed along East Commerce Street in downtown Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Help Bridgeton Police

Anyone with information on this case can contact Det. Veronica Cappoli at (856) 451-0033.

