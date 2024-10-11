Bridgeton, NJ, man fatally stabbed early Friday morning
Authorities in Cumberland County continue to investigate a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.
Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton, NJ, killed
Bridgeton Police say at about 3:30 AM, they were called to E. Commerce St. between Laurel St. and Mayor Aitken Drive for reports of a disturbance.
At the scene, cops found 59-year-old Wilbert Pace of Bridgeton behind a building suffering from several stab wounds. Officers immediately attempted live-saving efforts until EMTs arrived, however, their efforts were unsuccessful.
The investigation is being conducted by the Bridgeton Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.
Help Bridgeton Police
Anyone with information on this case can contact Det. Veronica Cappoli at (856) 451-0033.
