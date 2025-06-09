If it's not your bike, keep off!

Cape May Police investigate bicycle theft.

Cape May Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle in the city. Police released the above photos on Facebook.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the person in the photos to call police at 609-884-9500. You can also send an email to Patrolman Gibson at cgibson@capemaycity.com.

Police say the bike in the photo was taken from the Acme in Cape May and later abandoned near Broad Street Court.



Millville Police investigate dirt bike case

Police in Millville are asking residents about the rider of a dirt bike, captured on camera Saturday morning. If you can identify the person in the photo, you're asked to call Millville Police at 856-825-7010, extension 7367.

Police say the person was riding around a Millville neighborhood early Saturday morning. They aren't saying why they want to talk to the person or what he or she may have done.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

