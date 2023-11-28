Millville Police Search for Suspect in Fraud Investigation

Millville Police Search for Suspect in Fraud Investigation

Millville Police Department

Police in Millville are asking the public to help identify a person in reference to a fraud investigation.

Police say if you can help their case, you should contact the Millville Police Department at (856) 825-7010. No other information has been released.

Police say if you do contact them, your information can remain anonymous.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

