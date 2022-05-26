Millville&#8217;s Mike Trout Makes Touching Video for NBC10 Legend

Millville’s Mike Trout Makes Touching Video for NBC10 Legend

Awww! Mike Trout has a heart!

(That's a joke, we've always known that Millville's favorite major league baseball player has a heart.)

Mike Trout, the Millville, NJ native who plays for the Los Angels Angels, made a nice video for NBC10's Glenn Hurricane Schwartz, who's announced he's retiring from his weather position on NBC10.


Congratulations to the 71-year-old Schwartz on his retirement!

SOURCE: Wikipedia and Crossing Broad/Twitter.

