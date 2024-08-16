Millville’s Mike Trout’s Video With His Son is Fire

One of South Jersey's favorite sons is having a rough year professionally.

Millville Native Mike Trout has had to sit out most of the Major League Baseball season due to injuries.

His home life though, looks awesome.

It's in the cards for Mike Trout

While he's not playing ball, Trout has been hanging with his team, the Los Angeles Angels. When he's not at the ballpark he's been checking on the progress of his golf course, being built in Vineland. (The course is a joint project with Tiger Woods.)

Mike Trout is also hanging with the family, making some fun videos.

His son is now officially in the "fun age."

Check out Mike with his son - trying to find his own baseball card:

@miketrout Can’t believe this just happened! Decided to pick up some 2009 Bowman Draft boxes to chase my rookie card with my son. There’s no better feeling than getting the little man into the card game at a young age, and pulling my own card with him made it even more special 🙌🏻 @Topps @Fanatics @Michael Rubin ♬ original sound - Mike Trout

Wait til next year

Mike Trout will be spending the next several months recovering from his injuries. We can't wait to see him back on the field in 2025!

