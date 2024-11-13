While minimum wages seem to be slowly climbing in New Jersey, there's one specific store that has gone above and beyond for their employees as of this fall that has all of them smiling when they open their paychecks.

Popular Retailer Raises Minimum Wage To $19.25 In NJ

A quick Google search will show that multiple sources have confirmed legislature approved by NJ's governor, Phil Murphy, enacted a new official minimum wage on January 1, 2024. At the turn of the New Year, New Jersey's minimum wage was raised to just over $15 per hour. The legal minimum wage in the Garden State is now $15.13 with an increase of $.36 expected in 2025. That will bring NJ's new minimum wage to $15.49 next year.

They're not the first store to offer higher than minimum wage in New Jersey, but people are certainly excited for this specific retailer to join the growing list of companies to do so. Hobby Lobby has announced that they are now officially offering no less that $19.25 per hour to hourly employees instead of the state-set amount. If you can score a job as a Hobby Lobby associate, you'll be making more almost four dollars over New Jersey's legal minimum wage.

Apparently, it's not only Hobby Lobby's pay that attracts employees. Their website mentions that employees are entitled to some pretty decent benefits packages, as well:

In addition to providing industry leading pay, Hobby Lobby also provides great benefits to eligible employees, including an outstanding medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401 (k) with generous company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, sick/personal pay with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

If you're interested in a job at Hobby Lobby, be sure to check their careers page.

