Miranda Lambert's famous for her love of animals, and specifically, she's got a special place in her heart for animals in need of a home. That's why when she found out that there was a horse in need of a new family, she jumped at the chance to expand her animal pack to include one more.

"Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Family!" Lambert wrote on social media, alongside a series of photos of her newly adopted horse. "When my friend [producer/engineer Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be rehomed...That's never a no...it's a hell yeah!"

The phrase "hell yeah" is a nod to Little Big Town's current single, a song Lambert knows quite well: She and her pals in that country quartet have been performing LBT's "Hell Yeah" as part of their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour in 2022. The singer's also rocking a ball cap that reads "Hell Yeah" in the shots of her and her new horse, and one photo even shows Cowboy donning the hat.

Cowboy is a musical horse in more respects than one: Not only is he a Little Big Town fan, but his name is a tip of the hat to "If I Was a Cowboy," the lead single off of Lambert's latest album, Palomino.

Lambert's new horse isn't a Father's Day present per se, but Cowboy did join the family just in time for Father's Day, and Lambert celebrated with one of the dads in her life: Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who has a son from a previous relationship. McLoughlin posed with Cowboy for two shots, including one where the horse seems to be nibbling on the sunglasses clipped onto the neckline of his shirt.