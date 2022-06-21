Miranda Lambert Adopts a Horse: &#8216;Y&#8217;all Welcome Cowboy to the Family&#8217; [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert Adopts a Horse: ‘Y’all Welcome Cowboy to the Family’ [Pictures]

Instagram

Miranda Lambert's famous for her love of animals, and specifically, she's got a special place in her heart for animals in need of a home. That's why when she found out that there was a horse in need of a new family, she jumped at the chance to expand her animal pack to include one more.

"Y'all welcome Cowboy to the Family!" Lambert wrote on social media, alongside a series of photos of her newly adopted horse. "When my friend [producer/engineer Eric Masse] said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be rehomed...That's never a no...it's a hell yeah!"

Get our free mobile app

The phrase "hell yeah" is a nod to Little Big Town's current single, a song Lambert knows quite well: She and her pals in that country quartet have been performing LBT's "Hell Yeah" as part of their co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour in 2022. The singer's also rocking a ball cap that reads "Hell Yeah" in the shots of her and her new horse, and one photo even shows Cowboy donning the hat.

Cowboy is a musical horse in more respects than one: Not only is he a Little Big Town fan, but his name is a tip of the hat to "If I Was a Cowboy," the lead single off of Lambert's latest album, Palomino.

Lambert's new horse isn't a Father's Day present per se, but Cowboy did join the family just in time for Father's Day, and Lambert celebrated with one of the dads in her life: Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who has a son from a previous relationship. McLoughlin posed with Cowboy for two shots, including one where the horse seems to be nibbling on the sunglasses clipped onto the neckline of his shirt.

Miranda Lambert Hangs With Brendan McLoughlin, Elle King at the 2022 BBMAs Red Carpet

The gang's all here: Miranda Lambert posed for pictures on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet with her husband Brendan McLoughlin and her duet partner Elle King.
Filed Under: Miranda Lambert
Categories: Animals, Celebrity Dirt, Country, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top