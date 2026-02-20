We just did a "10 Most Famous People from New Jersey" article, and received plenty of feedback, so how about a "Most Famous from South Jersey" list?

(If you want the North Jersey list, it's pretty much our original "From New Jersey" list.)

Determining The 10 Most Famous People From South Jersey

To put together this South Jersey list, we are defining South Jersey as these seven counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem.

It was more difficult putting this list together.

I've decided to include only people born or primarily raised in South Jersey. If you included people not born here, but spent some time growing up here, we could have included Grace Kelly, who spent time in Ocean City, and even Taylor Swift, who spend some early summers in Stone Harbor.

The List of the 10 Most Famous People from South Jersey

Here's who's on my list.

Mike Trout - Major League Baseball Player. Will one day be in Baseball's Hall of Fame.

Bruce Willis - Actor

Kelly Ripa - Talk Show Host and Actress.

Carli Lloyd - Soccer Player - World Cup and Olympics star.

Joe Flacco - Football Player - Won a Super Bowl.

Isiah Pacheco - Football Player - Won two Super Bowls.

Frank Vogel - NBA Basketball Coach - Won NBA Championship.

Benjamin Burnley - Founder of the rock band Breaking Benjamin.

Ron Jaworski - Football Player and Football Analyst.

Dave Thomas - Founder of Wendy's Restaurant

Honestly, it was a little tough putting the "Most Famous in South Jersey" list together. There's not a lot of famous people from South Jersey - at least nationally famous TODAY and easily recognizable.

Who do you think I missed?

