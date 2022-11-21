Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen.

Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.

"This is something I never thought I’d say, but ... I’m releasing a book!!!! Y’all Eat Yet? is a collection of recipes and stories from my pretty bitchin’ kitchen to yours," the star writes on social media.

"I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard working women who knew how to make people feel good. This is a look into our lives and the food we’ve made along the way," she adds.

Each recipe in the book has a special meaning to the "Bluebird" signer, because each comes from a significant woman in her life. Dishes from her mother, grandmother and close friends fill the pages of Y'all Eat Yet?

Fans will learn how to make Nonny's Banana Pudding, Dutch Oven (Coffee Can) Campfire Cobbler, Stacked Enchilada Bake and more. There's also an intriguing dish called The LOAF a.k.a. "the meal that will get the ring" (It has yet to be confirmed if Lambert made this dish for her husband Brendan McLoughlin before he proposed).

This is the first book Lambert has published, though she's no stranger to projects outside of country music. The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer has her own clothing ling, Idyllwind, and her own line of home goods, Wanda June. She also has a very large philanthropic organization that she started in 2009 called MuttNation, which features its own pet product line and works to help homeless animals.

Lambert is currently in the midst of her first-ever Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo. The Zappos Theater show has dates plotted in November and December, as well as March and April 2023.