Missing: 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen at Mays Landing Shopping Area
Hamilton Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Police say Samiyah Riley was last seen Friday evening about 7:30 pm at the Festival of Hamilton Shopping area, on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.
Samiyah is described as 4'10" tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white and pink varsity jacket with black leggings.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Hamilton Township Police at 609-625-2700 extension 1.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.
