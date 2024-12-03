Cops Looking For Missing 25-Year-Old From Mays Landing, NJ

🚨 Mays Landing Police need public's help

🚨 25-year-old Daniel Grisales-Mejia is missing

🚨 He was last seen on the Black Horse Pike

The Township of Hamilton Police Department has issued a public service announcement seeking assistance in locating a missing person.

25-year-old Daniel Grisales-Mejia was last seen on December 3 at approximately 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM in the Inland Estates area. He was reportedly last seen heading eastbound along the Black Horse Pike. Daniel is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. The last known clothing he was wearing included a black hat, a red hoodie, black sweatpants, and black velcro shoes.

25-Year-Old Missing Person In Mays Landing

The authorities are urging anyone who may have information regarding Daniel’s whereabouts to come forward ASAP. This could help ensure his safety and make certain he returns quickly to his family. If you have any relevant information, the police department requests that you contact them through their non-emergency dispatch line at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department is actively seeking the community’s support to locate Daniel and is encouraging individuals who might have seen him or have any leads to reach out without hesitation. Police are working quickly to bring Daniel home to make sure he's safe and sound as soon as possible. The department thanks the public in advance for their attention to this matter and for any assistance they may be able to provide.

Check out the police department's Facebook post below:

