Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for a missing 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last week.

The Vineland Police Department says Peter Sapello II was last seen by his family on Wednesday, February 15th. Since that time, he has gone missing.

He spoke with his family on Sunday but he reportedly would not tell anyone where he was.

Sapellon is described as,

6' tall

220 pounds

Brown eyes

Grey hair

He may be driving a blue 2020 Mazda 3 with New Jersey registration G13-MER.

If you have any information on his location, please call the Vineland Police at (856) 696-1212.

