Missing Middle Twp Girl Safe in Georgia, 2 Charged with Child Luring

Often when local teenagers are reported missing, it turns out they were staying with a friend, and there was just bad communication. No harm, not foul.

In this case, though, it was much worse than that.

A missing 14-year-old girl from Cape May County's Middle Township was, thankfully, found safe in Georgia, and two men have been charged with child luring.

Middle Township Police say the girl was reported missing last Sunday afternoon. An intensive investigation by authorities led them to Acworth, Georgia, where the girl was safely located a little after midnight, Thursday morning.

Involved in that investigation were the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In a news release, the Middle Township Police Department thanked the "FBI Newark Atlantic City Residential Agency, FBI Baltimore Field Office, FBI Atlanta Field Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia, Homeland Security Investigations, the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, and the local residents of Middle Township for the successful recovery of the missing juvenile."

Arrested and charged in the case were Yester R Montecillos-Vazquez and Sergio Gomez. They've both been charged with luring a child and conspiracy to lure a child, both second-degree crimes.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police Department.

