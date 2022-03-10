Money Grab: Ocean City NJ Cops Say Man Swiped ATM

He didn't just take the money - he took the whole ATM!

Police in Ocean City have arrested a Pennsylvania man for stealing an entire ATM (with money inside) from a Boardwalk business.

Ocean City Police say their detectives have been investigating an incident that happened at a business on the 900 block of the boardwalk. Police say early morning on August 26, 2021, someone entered the business and stole an ATM machine.

Get our free mobile app

Through their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect: Petro J. Delmonico of Reading, Pennsylvania. He's currently in custody in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Ocean City Police Department Ocean City Police Department loading...

Police say Delmonico faces charges of 3rd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree theft by unlawful taking.

Police say the investigation is continuing. No word on the amount of money that was in the ATM, nor the size of the ATM.

SOURCE: Ocean City NJ Police.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.