Things apparently got out of hand pretty quickly at a youth flag f

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ootball game in Franklin Township Sunday afternoon.

A referee had to be arrested, and a coach treated for injuries.

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Game Referee Arrested for Assault at a Youth Flag Football Game in Franklin Township, New Jersey

Frankin Township Police say they responded to a an incident at a youth flag football game at 1:30pm Sunday.

The game was being played at the Franklin Township Sports Complex on Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officer arrived they determined that one of the games referees was involved in dispute over an on-the-field call. The argument escalated to the point where the referee started strangling one of the teams' coaches. Spectators ended up intervening and separating the pair.

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Referee is Arrested and Charged

Franklin Township Police say they arrested the referee, Edward McKinnie Jr., 47, of Blackwood.The coach, a 46-year old man from Newfield, was treated at the scene by local EMS workers.

McKinnie was charged with second-degree aggravated assaulted. After being processed, he was released and given a date to appear in court.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department

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