Officials in Atlantic County say a mosquito sample from Mullica Township has tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first confirmed positive mosquito sample found in the county this year.

According to a spokesperson, the sample was collected on August 10th from the 200 block of Weymouth Road.

Test results came back positive on August 16th.

County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, implementing additional control measures and providing educational materials to area residents and businesses.

There are no reported human cases of the virus at this time.

Officials say West Nile virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals, and people.

As of August 9th, 2022, a total of 54 cases of West Nile virus disease in people from across the country have been reported to CDC.

Tips to reduce your risk

Use an insect repellent whenever going outdoors.

Rid properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water.

Clean clogged gutters; check and repair screen doors.

Have questions?

For more information about West Nile virus, residents can contact the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater, call the county's Office of Mosquito Control at (609) 645-5948.

Detailed information

Additional information about West Nile virus, including symptoms and treatments, is available from the CDC.

