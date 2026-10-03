Peach ice cream is HUGE in South Jersey during the summer. So, naturally, once the weather starts cooling down, I'm on the hunt for a fall flavor that can fill the void.

I'm not exactly a big dessert girlie. Unless we're talking about ice cream.

I could eat ice cream every single day if I didn't have to worry about getting HUGE. Even as a kid, I was never really into candy, cake, or most of the other sweet stuff. Give me chocolate chip cookies, brownies, or a giant scoop of ice cream and I'm happy.

So when I heard there's a new seasonal ice cream flavor available right here in South Jersey, I was pretty excited.

Jersey Cow Has Pumpkin Ice Cream

Jersey Cow is offering pumpkin ice cream for the fall season at all of its locations. And honestly, this might be exactly what I need to get into the autumn spirit.

The best part? I don't have to drive across the state just to find a fun fall ice cream flavor.

If you're like me and prefer the classic hand-dipped ice cream experience, pumpkin is the obvious choice. But there's another option if you're more of a soft-serve person.

Not Into Pumpkin Ice Cream? Try This Instead

Jersey Cow is also serving up pumpkin spiced latte soft serve.

Yes, pumpkin spice season has officially made its way into the fall ice cream world, and I'm not mad about it.

Whether you're Team Pumpkin Ice Cream or Team Pumpkin Spiced Latte Soft Serve, it sounds like South Jersey has another seasonal treat worth trying before winter takes over.