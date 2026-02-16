These Are the 10 Most Famous People From New Jersey
When you think about it, New Jersey has a lot of famous people, more than probably most other states?
Why is that?
Is there something in the water? Is it the proximity to two major cities - New York and Philadelphia? Or is it just plain, old luck?
Who Are the 10 Most Famous People From New Jersey?
The Oxford Dictionary's definition of famous is pretty straight-forward: "Known by many people."
In building this list, I came up with the 10 people from New Jersey who are known by the most people.
So, yes, it is all relative. Who's famous to me might not be famous to you, or visa versa.
In that case, here's my list of the most famous people from New Jersey. Since I think they're the most famous, I probably don't have to explain who they are. I'm assuming you already know. (If I'm wrong, I'm counting on you to let me know.
The 10 Most Famous People From New Jersey
Bruce Springsteen
Frank Sinatra
Whitney Houston
Meryl Streep
Jack Nicholson
Jon Bon Jovi
Joe Pesci
Shaquille O'Neal
Danny Devito
Derrick Jeter
As you can see, there are no politicians on the list, no captains of industry, doctors, or lawyers. It's 2026 and fame is usually decided by who we watch for entertainment - actors and actresses, and a couple sports figures.
Who Did I Leave Off the List?
Two US Presidents were from New Jersey: Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson. They may have been famous back in their day, but this list is about today.
Other actors that just missed making the cut: John Travolta, Bruce Willis, and Anne Hathaway.
