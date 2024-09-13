Merchandise Sales Reveal NJ’s New Favorite Football Player

Football has officially returned for the 2024 season which means people are ready to stock up on merchandise from their favorite team. Hats, t-shirts, even socks will be flying off the shelves for the next few weeks. After all, are you even a true fan if you don't have any of your team's favorite merch?

One of the most popular items purchased this time of year are football jerseys. Everybody wants their favorite player's number across their back, right?

In the Garden State, you're likely to see people rocking one of three football team's stuff. It'll either be New York Giants merch, Jets t-shirts, or gear from the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, there are exceptions to that rule, but the majority of people tend to rock gear from whichever local team tugs at their heartstrings the most.



Usually, someone's team preference is based upon which region of the state they live. For example, people from northern Ocean and Monmouth counties tend to root for the Giants. There are definitely some Eagles fans in those parts, but lots of NY fans, too. It's safe to say that most people north of Monmouth County are exclusively Giants fans.

Sure, you may find a few random Jets fans sprinkled throughout the Garden State, but as a whole, NJ is largely split between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants fans.



Since the majority of New Jersey's population lives close to New York City, it might be shocking to some NJ-based football fans to hear the results of a recent survey that determined the most popular football jersey in the state.

Merchandise survey determines Philadelphia Eagles' player NJ's most popular jersey

Here's the biggest shocker of Flashpick's study. Not ONE Giants or Jets jersey made it into the top 10. The survey determined the most popular jerseys in every single state, and no NJ team actually made it. Isn't that nuts?

So, whose jersey does NJ's most dedicated football fans want most this season?

None other than Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley!

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens Greg Fiume/Getty Images loading...

In case you don't know his history too well, Barkley was on the Giants. This is his first year as an Eagle. Apparently, his fans have followed him to Philadelphia, because his jersey is a hot ticket item at the moment.

The other two most popular jerseys in NJ to round out the top 3 are CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whose jersey would you love to have this year? Let us know on the app! If you're looking for somewhere fun to watch the game, we've got you covered:

