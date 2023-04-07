A 16-year-old Mount Holly native who is also women's figure skating's reigning U.S. champion, just missed the podium during worlds in Japan.

WHO IS ISABEAU LEVITO?

Levito represents the Skating Club of SJ, and trains at Igloo Ice Rink in Mount Laurel, according to Wikipedia. Oh, she's also figure skating's reigning Junior Champion.

Isabeau dominated the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, California in January, taking home her first national title and the gold medal.

2023 TOYOTA U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Day 2 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

WHY IS LEVITO SO FORMIDABLE?

Isabeau has power AND grace on the ice. She skates with style and beautifully executes her routine, even those mind-bending jumps.

Levito delivered a near-perfect free skate to earn her U.S. national title, but her free program gave her a bit more trouble during the recent World Championships in Saitama, Japan last weekend.

WHAT WENT WRONG AT WORLDS?

Isabeau had a beautiful and essentially flawless short program performance in Saikama. It looked like an effortless start to her World Championships debut and a personal best.

NBC Sports/YouTube NBC Sports/YouTube loading...

But during a competition where every spin and jump and .10 of a point meant the difference between placing on the podium and not, Levito was undone by a botched Triple Lutz, the opening jump of her free skate.

Isabeau appeared to recover quickly from her fall, and the rest of her routine was breathtaking. She emotes so beautifully, and former gold medalist Tara Lipinksi commented during Isabeau's skate that she's been nicknamed "hummingbird" for how she floats across the ice.

NBC Sports/YouTube NBC Sports/YouTube loading...

But she knew a medal has likely slipped through her fingers when her skate was over, a look of disappointment coming over her face.

NBC Sports/YouTube NBC Sports/YouTube loading...

A favorite going into the competition, that one little mistake put her in fourth place and cost Levito a place on the Worlds podium. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto placed first.

NBC Sports/YouTube NBC Sports/YouTube loading...

WHAT'S NEXT?

But this is only the beginning as Isabeau is likely to make a run for the 2026 Winter Olympics taking place in Italy.

Get our free mobile app

You can watch Isabeau Levito's free skate from the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships below while WE keep watching what she does next!

All the Upcoming Camden Waterfront Concerts You Can't Miss The 2023 concert calendar for Freedom Mortgage Pavilion along Camden Waterfront area is FULL of superstars (with plenty more to come). Check out who's coming into town this spring and summer.