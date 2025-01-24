Movie Shot in Cape May Earns 8 Oscar Nominations
SearchlightPictures
The movie partially shot in Cape May last year has received eight Oscar nominations.
"A Complete Unknown" is about singer Bob Dylan - and for several days last year, the movie was filmed in Cape May.
If you watch the movie, you can see some favorite Cape May landmarks.
Nominated for Best Picture
"A Complete Unknown" is one of 10 films nominated for Best Picture.
Timothee Chalamet, who plays Bob Dylan, received a nomination for Best Lead Actor.
Edward Norton is in the running for Supporting Actor, and Monica Barbaro is nominated for Supporting Actress.
Other nominations for the movie include Costume Design, Best Director, Best Sound, and Writing for an Adapted Screenplay.
More Oscar Nomination News
The movie "Emilia Pérez" received 13 nominations. (If you're reading this and thinking, "I've never even heard of that movie", you're not alone.)
The Guardian described the movie like this: "Jacques Audiard’s musical about a transgender gangster escaping from the mob in Mexico."
Have you seen "The Complete Unknown"? What did you think?
The Oscars will be handed out in a national televised special from Hollywood on March 2nd.
SOURCE: Oscars.org
