A 66-year-old man from Mount Holly has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for sexually assaulting an underage female and engaging in sexual conduct with two other minors.

Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says George F. Young pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He was sentenced on June 3rd.

Bradshaw's office says,

The investigation began after an acquaintance of one of the victims became aware of Young’s abuse and told an adult, who then contacted law enforcement. The abuse occurred over a two-year period leading up to Young’s arrest in September 2021.

Additional details about the case are being withheld to protect the victims.

In addition to the prison term, Young was ordered to be placed on New Jersey's sex offender registry and will be under parole supervision for life after being released from prison.

