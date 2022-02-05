Officials in Mullica Township continue to investigate a case of attempted child luring and they are now asking for your help locating the suspect and his vehicle.

Earlier this week, the Mullica Township Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect who attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl last weekend along Weekstown Road in the township.

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 PM.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thick Spanish accent. He was reported to be driving a "small red, beat up and dirty car," possibly a four-door. The exact make and model are not known, nor is a license plate.

Now, police are asking residents in the area of Weekstown Road, Columbia Road, and Elwood Road, near Centennial Park, that may have Ring cameras or video surveillance systems to check their footage.

Elwood and Columbia Roads in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Specifically, authorities are looking for any video clips or still pictures that may show any red vehicles driving in the area on Sunday, January 30th, between 3 and 5 PM.

Any residents that can assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact the Mullica Township Police Department's Detective Unit at (609) 561-7600.

