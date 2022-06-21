A police department in Atlantic County didn't mince words when they described the failed efforts of a man who attempted to flee after being confronted for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

According to the Mullica Township Police Department, their officers were dispatched to the Sweetwater River Deck around 4:00 Monday afternoon.

A manager there, per police, said two people recognized a unique Harley Davidson that was reported stolen via a Facebook post. Those people made the bike inoperable and then contacted the owner of it who arrived and confronted the accused, Barry Heuman, at the boat ramp.

Police continued,

Heuman attempted to make his escape on the motorcycle. When that failed, he jumped into the Mullica River. After a brief, bold, yet pathetic attempt to swim away an exhausted Heuman gave up. He washed up on shore and was taken into custody without further incident.

Heuman was lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and the motorcycle was released to its rightful owner.

Details of exactly what charges, if any, Heuman is currently facing were not included in a Facebook post by police Tuesday afternoon.

