Have you seen this man? If so, Mullica Township Police would like to hear from you.

Officials have released a composite sketch of a suspect who attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl this past Sunday afternoon along Weekstown Road in Mullica Township.

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 PM.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thick Spanish accent. He was reported to be driving a "small red, beat up and dirty car," possibly a four-door. The exact make and model are not known, nor is a license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mullica Township Police Department at (609) 561-7600.

