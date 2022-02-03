Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Release Sketch of Attempted Child Luring Suspect

Mullica Twp., NJ, Police Release Sketch of Attempted Child Luring Suspect

Suspect wanted in connection to an attempted child abduction in Mullica Township NJ - Photo: Mullica Township Police Department

Have you seen this man? If so, Mullica Township Police would like to hear from you.

Officials have released a composite sketch of a suspect who attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl this past Sunday afternoon along Weekstown Road in Mullica Township.

Get our free mobile app

Police say the incident happened around 3:45 PM.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a thick Spanish accent. He was reported to be driving a "small red, beat up and dirty car," possibly a four-door. The exact make and model are not known, nor is a license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mullica Township Police Department at (609) 561-7600.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children

Filed Under: Mullica Township
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top